Juba (South Sudan), Nov 2 (AP) An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the capital, Juba, killed five crew members Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane belonging to Optimum Aviation Ltd. to crash shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport en route to Maban county, located in Upper Nile state in the country's north.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

“Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives,” airport director Kur Kuol told The Associated Press. He said two Russian nationals and South Sudanese nationals were killed.

The chartered Antonov was carrying cargo that included fuel. (AP)

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)