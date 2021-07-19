Port-au-Prince (Haiti), Jul 19 (AP) Haiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry will replace the country's interim prime minister to honour the wishes of the country's slain president, an official told The Associated Press on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear how quickly interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has been leading Haiti with the backing of police and the military since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, would step down.

“Negotiations are still in course,” Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said, adding that Joseph would go back to being minister of foreign affairs.

Joseph could not be immediately reached for comment, and Henry did not return a message for comment.

The change follows a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph, calling on Henry to form a government.

Moïse designated Henry as prime minister a day before he was killed, but he had not been sworn in. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)