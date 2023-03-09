Kyiv, Mar 9 (AP) Ukraine's power grid operator says Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the grid.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was forced to rely on diesel-powered generators for much of Thursday after Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks damaged power lines.

Power grid operator Ukrenergo said in the afternoon that the power supply had been restored and the plant was switching away from generators. (AP)

