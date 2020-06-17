Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Oh Snap! Police Capture 65-pound Turtle from Virginia Suburb

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 01:02 AM IST
World News | Oh Snap! Police Capture 65-pound Turtle from Virginia Suburb
Alexandria, Jun 16 (AP) A 65-pound (29-kilogram) alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb.

The turtle, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County Police. Not native to the area, the alligator snapping turtle is generally found in the wild farther south.

Animal control officers initially took Lord Fairfax to the county animal shelter, and then to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The fisheries folks say the turtle is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds (90 kilograms). They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to live in the wild.

He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

