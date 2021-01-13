Muscat [Oman], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Amendments were introduced to Oman's constitution to establish a line of succession under which the throne will be inherited by the latest monarch's eldest heir rather than a person appointed by the royal family, Omani newspaper Alwatan reported on Tuesday.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who himself succeeded the throne by appointment, issued several decrees to change the process of succession on Monday.

According to the report, citing the amended constitution, the new line of succession to the Omani throne will go from the eldest son of the latest sultan to his own eldest son (the late sultan's eldest grandson). If the late monarch had no sons, the throne will go to his eldest brother. If no brothers are alive at the time of succession, the throne will go to the eldest son of the eldest brother.

Until now, successors to the Omani throne were appointed by the royal family after consultations with the heads of the key government institutions. This is how Sultan Haitham bin Tariq came to power last January to replace Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who died following almost a 50-year rule without leaving any direct heirs.

Aside from a new line of succession, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq ordered for establishing a new authority that would handle the transition of power and oversee the certification of a crown prince. (ANI/Sputnik)

