Washington DC [US], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, US Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday remembered Mahatma Gandhi and said that his message of non-violence, and tolerance are still relevant today.

"We join our friends in India and around the world to celebrate the 152nd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. As @POTUS (US President Joe Biden) said, We're all reminded that his message of non-violence, respect, [and] tolerance matters today, maybe more than it ever has," Blinken tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his US visit had said the Mahatma's 'trusteeship' concept would be important for our planet in times to come. This statement was made after President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Jayanti.

"President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhiji's Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi always used to talk about trusteeship of the planet, a concept which is important for our planet in times to come," PM Modi had said during the bilateral talks with Biden at the Oval office.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

