Texas, December 13: One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"(The) number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; one has been pronounced deceased, three being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's Tweet

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.

Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.

