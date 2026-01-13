Kazakhstan's national flag flies outside the Mazhilis, the lower house of Parliament, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Photo/Reuters)

Astana [Kazakhstan], January 13 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Tuesday said that 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University were involved in a road accident in Oskemen while returning from an excursion to the Altai Mountains in East Kazakhstan.

Sharing details in a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University, who were on an excursion trip to the Altai Mountains (East Kazakhstan), encountered an accident on their way back to Oskemen City."

Also Read | US-Greenland Tensions: How NATO Works as Donald Trump Threatens to Seize the Arctic Territory.

https://x.com/indembastana/status/2011003638291091850?s=20

As a result of the incident, the Embassy said that one student, Mili Mohan (date of birth: 17.04.2000), died, while two other students -- Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B -- sustained injuries.

Also Read | The Most Powerful Man in Iran: How Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Built His Power and Expanded His Family's Influence.

It further stated that the injured students are receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Oskemen. "According to the latest reports, their condition is stable," the Embassy said.

Expressing condolences over the death, it said, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student."

The Embassy added that it is in constant contact with the university administration, hospital authorities, and the students' families.

The Altai Mountains are a striking mountain range in Central Asia that stretches across Russia, China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Famous for dramatic scenery and towering peaks such as Mount Belukha, the region is rich in biodiversity and also forms the source of major rivers, including the Ob and Irtysh.

Parts of the Altai are recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage sites for their unique ecosystems and cultural value. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)