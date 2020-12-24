Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): More than one million Americans have received the first of the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said.

"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today - jurisdictions have now reported that more than 1 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since administration began ten days ago," Redfield said on Wednesday.

At the same time, Redfield urged Americans to "embrace proven health strategies" such as wearing face masks until the vaccine becomes available to everyone, Sputnik reported.

By the end of this week, US officials expect to have distributed nearly 10 million doses of two approved vaccines, with hundreds of millions of doses on order from developers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Each vaccine requires an initial shot followed by a booster shot several weeks later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)