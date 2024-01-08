Dhaka, Jan 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's opposition-boycotted general election on Sunday that re-elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League for the fourth consecutive term registered a voter turnout of only 41.8 per cent, almost half compared to 2018 polls and the lowest since 1991.

“According to the final count, the figure stands at 41.8 per cent,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told a news briefing at his office on Monday.

“If anyone doubts the number, you are most welcome to challenge it,” Awal said.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by an ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest on graft charges, had boycotted the polls calling it a “sham.”

According to data available for previous elections, the 2008 elections, which installed Hasina's Awami League (AL) to power, drew over 87 per cent votes. The subsequent 2014 polls, which were boycotted by BNP, drew over 40 per cent votes though Awami League candidates were elected uncontested in 153 out of the 300 seats. Over 80 per cent of voters turned out in the 2018 elections, the data showed.

The BNP which had boycotted the 2014 election joined the process in 2018, which the party leaders later said was a mistake and alleged the voting was marred with widespread rigging and intimidation.

According to the final result, Awami League candidates secured 223 seats, the parliamentary opposition Jatiya Party (JAPA) got 11 and independent candidates including ruling party rebels bagged 61 in the 300-seat parliament.

