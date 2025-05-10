Gaza City [Gaza], May 10 (ANI/WAM): ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has launched the fourth phase of its water supply project for residents of the Gaza Strip, by supporting the maintenance of central wells across the municipalities of the Strip. The initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU), with the aim of enhancing the municipalities' capacity to deliver water to Palestinian citizens amid the escalating humanitarian crisis and ensuring the continuity of basic services.

This phase includes the repair of approximately 28 non-operational wells across various governorates in Gaza, aiming to provide water access to around 700,000 people, thereby alleviating their harsh living conditions.Sharif Al-Nayrab, Media Director of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, praised the efforts of UAE humanitarian organisations and charitable associations, which have consistently supported all sectors in Gaza. Key supporters of this project include the Sharjah Charity International, the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation, and Dar Al Ber Society.

Mohammad Arbaei, Deputy Chairman of the Support Committee for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, explained that this is the fourth water-related project, following three previous initiatives: the distribution of water tankers delivering water daily to thousands of citizens, the drilling of primitive "Nazzaz" wells along the southern coasts, and the drilling of submersible wells to improve water access for residents suffering daily.

Omar Shatat, Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at the CMWU in Gaza, stated that the humanitarian initiative has served as a key lifeline and emergency support effort to ease the suffering of Gaza's population. He highlighted that the fourth phase of the central well maintenance project is one of the operation's most impactful initiatives to date.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian mission across all governorates of Gaza, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by residents and facilitate their access to essential and life-sustaining services. (ANI/WAM)

