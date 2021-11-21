Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in its latest report said that more than three million Afghan children are struggling with malnutrition and that if their situation is not considered, over one million of them will be at risk of dying.

"Today is World Children's Day but UNICEF Afghanistan is not celebrating. It is tough to be a child in Afghanistan right now. 14 million are hungry. Over three million are undernourished and over one million are at risk of death from severe, acute malnutrition," Tolo News quoted Sam Mort, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement as saying.

November 20, marks the International Day of Children with several governments and organizations celebrating the day. But, this year, UNICEF Afghanistan stated that this day will not be celebrated in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan media, thousands of Afghan children are forced to engage in hazardous work.

Sonia, 9, is working as a shoeshiner on Kabul street. "There is no one else to bring us money. Not one of our relatives can help us. I am the only one who works," Tolo News quoted Sonia as saying.

Abdul Rahman, 10, lost his father in the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. He is the breadwinner for his family of seven members.

"My father was martyred. My brothers cannot work. I am the only one who can work," Tolo News quoted Rahman as saying.

Civil rights activists said that if urgent assistance is not provided to Afghanistan, the situation will become worse for vulnerable children, said the Afghan media.

"Unfortunately, the Afghan children are deprived of their rights," said Zarq Yaftali, a women's rights activist.

UNICEF has called on global leaders to place the rights and welfare of Afghan children at the heart of their discussion around funding the humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

