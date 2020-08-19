New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that more than 10,98,000 Indians stranded due to coronavirus pandemic have been repatriated so far under the Vande Bharat Mission.

"Over 10,98,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under Mission Vande Bharat since 6th May. This would not have been possible without the continued support of all stakeholders. Thank you!" the Civil Aviation tweeted.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is negotiating with 13 countries including Australia, Italy and Japan to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements for flight operations.

The air bubbles arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

India has so far established air bubbles arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives.

The negotiations are underway with Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Puri said ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries, adding that air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

"We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM (Vande Bharat Mission). Air travel arrangements are already in place with the USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri tweeted.

"These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries," he added.

Puri indicated that the government will consider similar arrangements with other countries also, assuring that no Indian will be left behind.

"Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind," he added.

On August 14, External Affairs Minister said that around 500 international flights are scheduled to be operated this month under the Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)

