Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, 15.5 million people in the country are suffering from severe food insecurity, Tolo News reported citing a report by the International Federation of Red Cross.

Expressing distress over the crisis, the report stated that the drought in the past three years in Afghanistan and the economic crisis over the past two years have increased the needs of the people of the country.

It further stated that 2.7 million people in Afghanistan are facing famine, reported TOLO News.

Seyar Qureshi, an economist said, "In the short term, the Islamic Emirate should talk with the international community for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan continues and prevent a humanitarian crisis."

Whereas, the Taliban Ministry of Economy said that international aid has not been provided to the development sector. Adding to this, they said that the ministry has launched large economic projects to battle the economic challenges in the country.

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Economy Ministry said, "The aid of the international community has been humanitarian until now, and no significant development aid has been provided. Our effort is to help reduce poverty and provide employment for the people of Afghanistan by attracting development aid and launching large national projects."

Moreover, Kabul residents have been complaining that they are dealing with economic problems and there is a need to pay more attention to entrepreneurship for people, according to TOLO News.

Dawood, a Kabul resident said, "Organizations that make these donations distribute to those who deserve it. Winter is coming and how will people get their fuel?"

Notably, Taliban completed two years since its takeover of Kabul in 2021. During this period, aid organizations have continuously expressed their concern about the increase in poverty as well as the lack of funds for the people.

The Goverment of India has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.”Under this partnership, India has supplied a total of 47,500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centres in Afghanistan.

The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and being handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) in Afghanistan thanked India for its help in providing life-saving food to 16 million people in the country.

The generous contribution by the goverment of India has been acknowledged by the relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan, including UNWFP.

On the medical assistance side, India has so far supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscopes, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuffs, infusion pumps, drip chamber set, electrocautery, nylon sutures etc. (ANI)

