Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): In a notable increase, over 172,000 Pakistanis sought employment abroad in the first quarter of 2025, according to figures released by the Bureau of Immigration, as reported by The News International.

The report noted that at least 172,144 individuals left the country from January to March in search of superior job prospects overseas. Saudi Arabia was the leading destination for Pakistani workers, drawing the largest number of job seekers at 121,190. Oman ranked second, with 8,331 Pakistanis pursuing jobs, while the United Arab Emirates accepted 6,891, as highlighted by The News International.

Qatar also emerged as a favoured option, with 12,989 Pakistanis securing employment there, and Bahrain experienced an increase of 939 Pakistani workers. Other significant destinations included the United Kingdom (1,454), Turkiye (870), Greece (815), Malaysia (775), China (592), Azerbaijan (350), Germany (264), the United States (257), Italy (109), and Japan (108), according to a report by The News International.

In a profession breakdown for those who obtained jobs abroad, 99,139 individuals were classified as general labourers. Among skilled labourers, there were 38,274 drivers, 1,859 masons, 2,130 electricians, 1,689 cooks, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders, as highlighted by The News International.

The emigration of professionals was also considerable, with 849 doctors and 1,479 engineers pursuing overseas opportunities. Additionally, 390 nurses and 436 teachers were among those who landed jobs in foreign countries during the first quarter of the year, as noted by The News International.

Previously, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) indicated that approximately 28,000 Pakistani nationals applied for international protection in the EU+ between October 2023 and October 2024. The News International reported that asylum applications peaked in October 2023, with the figure reaching approximately 3,400; since then, the numbers have shown a decline, standing at 1,900 applications in October 2024.

The EU's statistics should be viewed separately, as illegal human smuggling routes are also utilised by Pakistanis to travel to Europe, The News International explained. (ANI)

