Protesters attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France on Saturday.

Paris [France], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 1,75,500 people participated in demonstrations against the coronavirus health passes held across France on Saturday, country-based BFMTV channel reported citing the French Interior Ministry.

This was the sixth Saturday in a row that protests against the new COVID-19 restrictions were organized in various cities in France, including Paris.

Last Saturday, nearly 2,15,000 opponents of the health passes took part in demonstrations held across France.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

At the end of last month, the health pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over fifty people. Starting August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains. (ANI/Sputnik)

