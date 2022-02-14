Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Pakistan said on Monday that over 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the country.

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, launched its limited vaccination drive in February last year when only frontline health workers were allowed to get coronavirus shots, but later expanded it to include everyone above 12 years of age.

The Ministry of National Health Services announced on its special anti-coronavirus website that 200,887,927 vaccines have been administered so far. It included 92.5 million fully vaccinated people.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that people can beat coronavirus by “getting vaccinated and wearing a mask”. He urged the masses “to get your booster shot six months after your second vaccine dose”.

Meanwhile, 2,662 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as the number of confirmed cases reached 1,486,361, while another 29 deaths were reported, taking the tally of Covid-19 deaths to 29,801.

The data showed that at least 1,379,921 people have fully recovered. The national positivity rate stands at 5.6 per cent.

