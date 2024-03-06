Karachi [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): As many as 33 people were killed and over 100 were injured in Karachi in just over two months of 2024 so far while thwarting robbery attempts, according to ARY News.

The number of robberies occurring in the city is increasing daily, indicating that the police officers were unable to keep an eye on street crimes.

Three people--a lady among them--were reportedly slain in Karachi during the first four days of March while thwarting robbery attempts. Meanwhile, during a heist on Monday night, the criminals opened fire, injuring five persons, including a toddler.

The report further revealed that 18 people, including a policeman and a woman, lost their lives in February, while, 12 people were killed for resisting robber in January, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, a private university student was shot dead by robbers in Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood on Monday night after the student resisted thei robbery attempt.

The event took place in the Allah Wala Town of Korangi. The victim has been identified as Laraib.

The victim was stopped by two suspects on the way home from the gym, according to the police.

"The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal," police said.

The police stated that an empty bullet shell from a 30-bore pistol was discovered at the scene of the incident and that no cell phone was discovered in the vicinity of the victim's body.

Additional investigation, according to the police, is ongoing. (ANI)

