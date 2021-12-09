Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): More than 50 per cent of Pakistanis believe that the country is facing problems of rising inflation and unemployment due to the "incompetence" of the Imran Khan-PTI government, local media reported citing the survey of Transparency International (TI).

The survey was released by Transparency International on Wednesday titled "National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2021".

Also Read | IAF Helicopter Crash: UAE Expresses Grief Over Demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Others in Chopper Crash.

The survey said that 50.6 per cent of Pakistanis see the PTI government's incompetence behind the rising inflation whereas 23.3 per cent citizens consider corruption as the main reason for their economic woes, Dawn reported.

The survey further stated that 16.6 per cent of people are of the view that lack of implementation of policies is the main reason for the rising inflation in the country. The survey shows that a majority of Pakistanis (66.8pc) consider the present government's accountability drive as partial.

Also Read | Bandiagara Bomb Blast: UN Security Council Condemns Attack Against Peacekeepers in Mali.

The survey was conducted in the four provinces from October 14 to 27 this year, with 1,600 respondents.

According to a Pakistani newspaper, the survey revealed that police remain the most corrupt sector, the judiciary was seen as second-most corrupt, tendering and contracting third most corrupt while the health sector has become the fourth most corrupt since the last NCPS conducted in 2011.

According to the Judicial Statistics of Pakistan 2020 report by the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, there are 46,698 cases pending in Supreme Court and 1,772,990 cases pending in the district judiciary, Dawn reported.

Inflation in Pakistan is on the rise and it has triggered countrywide protests by the opposition and people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)