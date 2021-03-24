Singapore, Mar 24 (PTI) Singapore has said that up to 75 per cent of the Singaporeans would be able to return to the workplace from April 5 onwards as the government shifts the current restrictions requiring employees to work from home for at least half their working time.

“Up to 75 per cent of staff can return to the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

A statement from the Ministry of Health (MoH) mentioned that the current restrictions requires employees to work from home for at least half their working time.

“Split-team arrangements are also no longer mandatory, though companies may continue to adopt such arrangements for business continuity purposes if they wish to. Restrictions on cross-deployment across workplaces remain in place,” MOH added.

"We will strongly encourage employers to still stagger the start times and implement flexible working hours, and of course, employers must continue to implement all prevailing safe management measures," The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying.

Social and recreational gatherings at the workplace, such as team bonding events organised by employers, will be allowed, but must be limited to no more than eight people.

The tripartite partners, comprising the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, urged companies to adhere to necessary safe distancing and capacity limits in organising work-related events.

"Due to the higher risk of transmission when people are unmasked, meals should not be the main feature of the event, and companies should avoid holding events over mealtimes as far as possible," said MOH.

Employers must also continue to observe safe management measures such as cleaning common spaces regularly, ensuring that safe distancing is in place and that masks are worn at all times.

MOH said that enforcement action will be taken against employers who fail to comply with the safe management measures, and that will include the possibility of workplace closures.

Employers also have to be prepared that the situation is a dynamic one, it said.

"If there is increased risk of Covid-19 resurgence, we will have to adjust our posture and more stringent measures at workplaces will have to be reintroduced," said the Ministry.

More people will be allowed to attend some events from April 24 as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, if pre-event testing is in place for these activities.

These activities include marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions, live performances and pilot business and sports events.

MOH said people who have been fully vaccinated and have had time to develop sufficient protection will be exempted from pre-event testing.

This would be two weeks after an individual receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)