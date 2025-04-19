Balochistan [Pakistan], April 19(ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has denounced the growing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi, describing it as a worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "The rising tide of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi has reached an alarming level, marking a deepening humanitarian crisis that continues to instill fear, anguish, and uncertainty in Baloch society."

Also Read | Elon Musk Says 'It Was an Honour To Speak With PM Modi', Hints at India Trip This Year, a Day After Talks With PM Narendra Modi.

According to Paank, on April 16, Sameer Ahmed, son of Ibrahim Baloch from Turbat, was taken by Pakistani forces in Parom Jain Tehsil, Panjgur, while Abdul Aziz, son of Shah Muhammad from Marap Surab, was abducted from Laqohrian in Suhrab district.

Paank highlighted that the following day, April 17, Siraj Ahmad, son of Ellahi Bakhsh from Pasni, was forcibly disappeared from a garage in Gwadar. On April 18, in Karachi, Darvesh Baloch, a photographer and resident of Sargowat Kalri, was taken by Rangers and intelligence personnel from the Kalri Lyari area at around 5 AM.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1912776624317092350

Recently, Paank has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Sher Khan Nizar, a resident of Ward No. 1 in Pasni, who was forcibly disappeared on April 15 from Jusak in Turbat, where he worked as a labourer. His body, bearing signs of torture, was found in Turbat the following night. This tragic case reflects a broader, ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings targeting Baloch youth. For decades, thousands in Balochistan have met similar fates, yet the Pakistani state continues to deny involvement and refuses to investigate these serious human rights abuses. Under the pretext of national security, the state has consistently violated the basic rights of the Baloch people--particularly their right to life, liberty, and security-- further deepening the region's humanitarian crisis.

Paank stated, "We urge the international community to speak out against these abuses." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)