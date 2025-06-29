Lahore [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A family picnic ended in tragedy when a sudden flash flood in Zhob swept away six family members visiting from Multan, ARY News reported.

In the recent Zhob flash flood incident, four women, including three sisters, sank while two others incurred injuries, according to rescue authorities. The family had arrived via Quetta and was taken aback by the powerful water flow, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, a family from Pakistan's Sialkot lost 11 members to a sudden surge in the water level of the Swat River, Geo News reported. 17 members of the family were swept away during a picnic along the Swat River, as per Geo News.

The search is still ongoing for two individuals, while four have been rescued.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar on Saturday demanded the suspension of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur following a tragic incident at the Swat River, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference, Tarar said that the provincial government has suspended the Swat Deputy Commissioner for negligence that led to the tragic deaths of at least 12 persons who were drowned in the Swat River.

"The provincial government suspended the deputy commissioner," he said and insisted that "Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur should be suspended over the incident".

Atta Tarar accused the PTI of ruining KP's infrastructure over 12 years and pointed to the Swat disaster, where tourists' cries for help went unanswered.

"The tourists kept calling for help yet no rescue efforts were mounted even after a many hours delay," he added.

The information minister questioned why helicopters were not utilised for rescue. "The PTI founder once frequently used provincial helicopters, yet no such effort was made despite hours passing without rescue operations," Atta Tarar added.

He said that the public mandated the Chief Minister for service, not to be 'operated' from Adiala prison, as per ARY News.

"The real casualty in the Swat tragedy was not the tourists but the PTI's governance system," said the information minister, ARY News quoted. (ANI)

