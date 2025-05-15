Islamabad, May 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Thursday vowed a "swift and assured response" in case of any violation of the ceasefire by India, cautioning that serious escalation could result in mutual destruction.

Pakistan's military spokesman, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News, said that the world now recognised the extent of the nuclear threat, Dawn reported.

"Anyone who tries to violate our territory and integrity and sovereignty, our response will be brutal," he said.

The spokesman vowed a "swift and assured response" to India if it violates the ceasefire with Pakistan, Dawn added.

On the Kashmir issue, he said it is a "problem that has to be resolved by the people of Kashmir as per the United Nations Security Council resolution.”

The ISPR chief warned that a “serious escalation between India and Pakistan would destroy both sides”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday said the new normal in bilateral ties should be respect for each other's sovereignty and integrity.

Baloch briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the recent developments in Pakistan-India relations, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

During the briefing, she apprised the diplomatic corps of the implementation and progress of the ceasefire announced on May 10.

She underscored that, as a goodwill gesture, Pakistan and India exchanged the personnel of Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border Security Force in each other's custody on Wednesday.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over recent "provocative" statements by Indian leaders and affirmed to defend Pakistan in case of any attack.

During a telephonic conversation with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Thursday, Sharif said Pakistan has agreed to the "ceasefire" agreement with India in the interest of regional peace, and is committed to upholding it, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharif conveyed his gratitude to President Aliyev for standing with Pakistan during the recent crisis.

He stressed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the "root cause" of instability in South Asia, which should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

