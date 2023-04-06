Islamabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Pakistan Army will defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats, Army chief Gen Asim Munir said on Thursday.

During his visit to forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC), he also vowed to continue support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue under UN resolutions.

In his interaction with officers and soldiers, the Chief of Army Staff said that the Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India.

Relations between India and Pakistan were strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

Trade ties between Pakistan and India have largely been frozen since then.

