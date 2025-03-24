Peshawar, Mar 24 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan has dismissed a petition by Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to explore the repercussions of then-premier Imran Khan-led government's policy to resettle Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed Aimal's petition in which he had contended that he was aggrieved by the resettlement of the 40,000 Taliban members, a banned organization, after the exit of the international forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

The court noted that the petitioner requested the formation of a high-powered commission to unveil as to what were the reasons for the resettlement of the members of the proscribed group.

"However, the available record suggests that he has not annexed any document that could be found violative of any of his fundamental rights guaranteed to him under the Constitution."

The court order said framing of various policies and strategies and then pursuing or enforcing them is the function of the government and no individual can claim as a matter of right his inclusion in the policymaking process.

Commenting on the dismissal of his petition, Aimal said that the ANP will not leave this issue unresolved. He said he would approach the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

He emphasized that he had approached the high court in the interest of his nation and the Pashtun land's right to peace. However, he has no regret over the court's decision.

The ANP president claimed that resettling 40,000 terrorists has essentially handed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He affirmed that the ANP will not accept any policy that threatens the security and peace of the Pashtun nation. He stated that they will not allow their land to be left at the mercy of terrorists and their supporters.

He reiterated that ANP is committed to peace and will continue to raise its voice on everyforum to protect future generations and their rights.

