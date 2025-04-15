Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Tuesday approved two petitions filed by jailed former premier Imran Khan, granting him the right to undergo a medical check-up and to speak with his children living in the UK.

Islamabad-based Special Court Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand approved both of Khan's requests in the presence of his lawyers, Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas.

Advocate Gill argued that although a previous court order had called for a medical check-up, this should now be conducted by Khan's personal doctors in the presence of prison staff. He also requested that regular monthly check-ups be ensured.

Lawyer Abbas added that earlier medical examinations had already been carried out under the Islamabad High Court's orders.

The lawyers also requested the court to uphold Khan's right to contact with his sons.

The judge granted both requests and ordered jail authorities to arrange a phone conversation with his two sons living in the UK with their mother and his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

The court also directed that a medical check-up be carried out by his personal doctors, with a compliance report to be submitted by April 28.

Khan, 72, has been imprisoned since his arrest in August 2023, where the issue of meeting with lawyers and relatives remains a thorny issue and his sisters were not allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

It prompted a roadside protest by his sister, Aleema Khan, outside the jail where she told reporters that police had previously detained her along with others and left them in an isolated area.

“If they stop us here again, we will sit right here. They deceived us last time, we won't move today,” she said.

When asked about the jail administration's earlier claim that Khan did not wish to meet his family, Aleema laughed off the suggestion. “Is this something anyone would believe? He demanded a meeting and made noise inside the jail for it,” she said, citing a family witness.

Aleema added that unless all three sisters were allowed in together, they would escalate their protest.

“We don't accept any minus-one formula. Either we go together or not at all,” she said, adding that the jail authorities were using delaying tactics and creating obstacles to stop them from meeting him.

Similar scenes unfolded earlier this month when the sisters were stopped at the same location, briefly detained, and later dropped far from the site.

Apart from the issue of meeting with family and friends, there was controversy if Khan had allowed some party leaders to meet the powerful establishment to open a channel for talks.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati claimed that Khan had agreed to hold negotiations. Speaking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, he said that any dialogue that takes place would be productive when it begins.

Earlier, the PTI distanced itself from reports suggesting that Swati was engaged in talks with the military establishment. PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja said such actions are not sanctioned by the party leadership.

“The claims of a deal between Azam Swati and the establishment have no connection with PTI. He is speaking in his personal capacity,” said Raja.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after meeting Khan (today) told reporters outside Adiala Jail that Khan has made it clear that he does not want a deal and that he has not given anyone the authority to negotiate in a way that would give the impression that he wants a deal.

He said that Khan made it clear that he would face all his cases according to the constitution and law to get justice. He said that Khan has given this clarification because at present the impression is being given that a dialogue is taking place.

Gohar also announced that the party would file a contempt case after Khan's family members were not allowed to meet him despite orders by the Islamabad High Court.

The high court had earlier ordered that Khan's family and legal team should be allowed to meet him twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

