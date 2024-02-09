Islamabad, Feb 9 (PTI) The Election Commission of Pakistan has begun announcing the results of the general elections 2024, after parties expressed concern over the delay in declaring them following the poll process marred by sporadic violence and Internet shutdown.

Among the first results, the ECP announced the "winners" of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, the Local media reported.

The commission said that independent candidate Samiullah Khan won 18,888 votes according to results from 37.62 per cent of the polling stations for PK-76, the Dawn reported.

As for PK-6, independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan took 25,330 votes. The two are PTI-backed candidates.

