Lahore [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): The Punjab government in Pakistan and the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have consented to let police search the ex-PM's Zaman Park residence here in relation to confrontations that occurred there on March 14 and 15, reported Geo News.

Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan have been chosen from the PTI as individuals, and SSP Imran Kishwar will speak for the police in communications.

Also, the party will work with the police to conduct an inquiry into any cases brought up as a result of clashes that took place on March 14 and 15, Geo News reported.

As per local media, the encroachment crews began demolishing campuses after the decision was taken.

The details were submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who had sought the court's intervention to stop the police action carried out to execute arrest warrants issued against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The agreement, which deals with the former premier's security, public gatherings, and other legal matters, states that the previous ruling party will assist the provincial government in carrying out search and arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, today, as PTI chief Imran Khan was heading to Islamabad from Lahore, a vehicle of his convoy overturned. Taking a dig at the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition, which was founded in 2020 against then prime minister Imran Khan, accusing his regime of poor governance, Khan tweeted, "It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law."

"It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

"Meanwhile, Punjab Police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park, Pakistan local media reported," he said.

Furthermore, PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) has suspended the coverage at Judicial Complex, as several videos of clashes between law enforcers and mobs started circulating on social media.

"On the side they're trying to arrest Imran Khan who has bail in all cases. Is democracy totally suspended in our dear Pakistan?," the official Twitter handle of PTI said regarding the issue.

Imran Khan recently received protective bail in nine cases by Lahore High Court (LHC).

The protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till March 24.

Khan will appear before Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal in the case as he issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrants after he had frequently skipped court dates, alleging "security threats". (ANI)

