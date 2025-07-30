Peshawar, Jul 30 (PTI) The provincial apex committee of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday conducted a detailed review of the overall security situation in the restive province and reaffirmed its resolve to continue joint efforts against terrorism.

Chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials.

Relevant authorities briefed the committee on various aspects of the current security challenges, according to an official statement.

A consensus was reached on measures to build public trust and confidence in counter terrorism operations.

“Terrorism is a menace that must be eradicated through joint efforts by the government, public, and institutions,” the statement said.

“Terrorists are the common enemy of all, and everyone is united in the desire to eliminate terrorism,” it added.

Emphasis was laid on enhancing coordination among civil administration, police, security forces, and intelligence agencies to ensure effective action against terrorists.

In a video statement after the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stressed the need for peace and stability, particularly in the newly merged tribal districts, to ensure development.

"We must remove terrorists from our populated areas so they cannot succeed in their objectives," Gandapur said. He called for a collective decision not to harbour or tolerate terrorists within communities.

He also announced the initiation of jirgas (tribal councils) starting August 2. Initially, these will be divisional-level jirgas involving elders, political leaders, and all stakeholders to understand public concerns. This will be followed by a grand jirga where a comprehensive policy, plan, and future course of action will be outlined, he said.

