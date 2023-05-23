Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Following attacks on government buildings nearly all over the nation in the wake of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case earlier this month, the National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution denouncing "shameless incidents" on May 9 and expressing solidarity with the armed forces, Geo News reported.

The resolution put out by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif supported the civil-military leadership's choice to prosecute rioters in accordance with pertinent national legislation, such as the Pakistan Army Act.

The house also reaffirmed its unwavering trust in, unwavering solidarity with, and unwavering support for the Pakistani Armed Forces.

In reference to the unprecedented almost three-day-long violent protests by PTI supporters after their leader Imran Khan's incarceration, the resolution reaffirmed the designation of May 9 as "Black Day," reported Geo News.

During the nationwide riots, at least eight people were killed and several more were injured, and internet connectivity was interrupted nationwide for about 72 hours.

The resolution also encouraged the relevant authorities to enforce social media laws and policies to stop propaganda that was being released against Pakistan's institutions from both inside and outside of Pakistan, "under the patronage and facilitation of multiple players," according to Geo News.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was recently arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News. (ANI)

