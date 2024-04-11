Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Opposition parties in Pakistan are gearing up for nationwide protests following unsuccessful attempts at dialogue with the ruling government, The Nation reported.

It appears that despite overtures from the ruling clique, the parliamentary opposition remains dissatisfied and is now poised to take to the streets post-Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the local newspaper.

Plans are underway for a consultative meeting among disgruntled opposition factions to strategize and coordinate anti-government protests, set to commence in mid-April. Scheduled for April 12 in Quetta, this initial meeting will convene senior members from various parties including PTI, Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and others, as reported by The Nation.

At this gathering, the opposition will deliberate on the methodology for launching protests both within and outside of parliament. Central to their strategy is the presentation of a comprehensive charter of demands to the government, with plans to invite additional opposition factions to join the movement.

Anonymous senior politicians, sharing insights at this nascent stage, disclosed intentions to openly communicate their demands to the government. Of primary concern for all opposition parties are the results of the February 08 polls, which they allege were marred by irregularities.

The opposition intends to challenge the alleged rigging in parliament and has rebuffed previous attempts by the newly formed government to engage in dialogue. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has signaled its readiness to launch a prolonged protest, and has advocated for the release of its leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Political analysts anticipate a tumultuous period ahead for the government as opposition parties remain steadfast in their scepticism towards the February 08 election outcomes. It is expected that the government will face significant challenges in the days to come, as the opposition intensifies its stance against perceived electoral injustices, The Nation reported. (ANI)

