Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties have slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for the delay in procurement of COVID-19 vaccine after reports emerged that the government was forced to place emergency orders for supplies of the vaccines to overcome a nationwide jabs shortage.

This criticism comes after the country's Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday had admitted that their government has placed emergency orders for supplies of the vaccines to overcome a countrywide shortage and the fresh supplies would begin to reach the country from Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.

Slamming the government over the unavailability of the COVID-19 vaccine, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was criminal negligence on part of Imran Khan that the vaccine had not been procured on time.

"Today people of Pakistan have been suffering because of the incompetence of the Premier. Corona package worth PKR 1,200 billion has also gone into the pockets of 'Imran mafia' and now we have been hearing similar issues regarding the vaccine," she said.

As things stand, vaccination centres in major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi have either suspended vaccination or slowed down the process due to which the number of vaccinations has been reduced by around 40 per cent, Dawn reported.

Sindh province reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, which forced the administration to shut vaccinations centres on Sunday. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive has been suspended almost across Punjab province due to delay in the supply of the vaccines from the federal government.

"A critical situation regarding the vaccination was witnessed in all districts, especially the big cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Narowal and Gujrat," a senior official of the provincial health department told Tribune.

The administrations of the centres had to pacify people and persuade them not to protest in several areas, the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)