Islamabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Pakistan's parliament banned the entry of social media influencers after in an incident when some youtubers allegedly misbehaved with the lawmakers.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, it “has banned entry of unauthorised social media influencers, Youtubers, Tiktokers in the precincts of Parliament House.”

Also Read | Pakistan: Curfew, Mobile Networks Suspended in Gwadar, Says Report.

This decision was taken in the context of an incident of misbehavior with parliamentarians by some unauthorised youtubers/social media influencers at Gate No.1 of the Parliament House on December 23 last year.

These youtubers entered in the precincts of the Parliament House without authorised entry, according to the statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in China: Xinjiang Officials Urge Hospitals to Use Traditional Uyghur Medicine to Treat Coronavirus.

The same incident was also conveyed to the President Press Reporters' Association (PRA) to seek its stance and it formally conveyed that it is only responsible for its members.

The PRA detached itself from youtubers and social media influencers.

Furthermore, PRA also decided to ensure a ban on entry of unauthorised individuals in the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House.

It was also decided by the National Assembly Secretariat that entry of only those reporters, journalists, Media personnel would be allowed who are associated with Accredited Media Organisations along with Valid Registration card of concerned Media organisation.

Social media influencers who are interested to cover the proceedings of the House may accredit themselves with the Press Information Department of the Ministry of Information to get a valid session card for entry in the Parliament House, read the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)