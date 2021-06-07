Peshawar [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): In a clear abuse of power, Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MNA) Fazal Elahi entered the grid station of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) forcefully and manipulated the feeders to restore power on Sunday.

A day ago, Elahi had also entered the Rehman Baba Grid Station during load shedding and had forcefully restored power there as well, said PESCO, reported Geo News.

PESCO said it has filed a request to lodge an FIR against Elahi for 'forcibly trying to get power restored', but so far it has not been registered.

PESCO officials requested to file a first information report (FIR) at the Bhana Mari Police Station in Peshawar, reported Geo News.

According to the petition, the MPA, along with 400 people, blocked the Ring Road to stage a protest against load shedding and entered the grid station along with other people to forcefully restore power. The petition also said that Elahi "brainwashed" area residents against PESCO.

PESCO also requested in the petition to file a case against Elahi and 25 other people who entered the grid station. (ANI)

