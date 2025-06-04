Peshawar, Jun 3 (PTI) A high-level jirga (tribal council) chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday here deliberated upon focusing on the law-and-order situation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was also present during the jirga alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The jirga saw participation from tribal elders as well as members of the national and provincial assemblies from the tribal districts.

Important decisions regarding the province's security and peace were made during the meeting, a jirga participant said.

Prime Minister Sharif said that all demands presented by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would be reviewed.

A special committee will be formed to strengthen and institutionalise the traditional jirga system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts. Deliberations will also take place among all provinces regarding water reservoir management, the jirga participant said.

Chief Minister Gandapur lauded the nation's unified and firm response to hostile aggression, calling it a moment of pride for all Pakistanis.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Imran Khan and his supporters for their unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan, emphasising that the defence and integrity of the country must transcend political differences. “We stand united for the protection of our homeland,” he said.

Gandapur strongly urged the federal government to refrain from imposing taxes on the former FATA and PATA regions, stating that the local population is not financially capable of bearing such burdens.

He highlighted that these merged districts have suffered immensely in the war against terrorism and now required substantial investment for rehabilitation.

The chief minister condemned drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pointing out that innocent lives are often lost in such operations. He called for an immediate end to these attacks.

The chief minister called for the revival of the traditional jirga system in the merged districts to ensure long-lasting resolution of local disputes.

He also emphasised the inclusion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in any negotiations with the neighbouring Afghanistan. “Without the participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such dialogue will remain incomplete,” he said. PTI AYZ

