Islamabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Pakistan's coronavirus cases reached 273,112 on Sunday after 1,226 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Thirty five patients died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,882, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Also Read | Ladakh and Kutch Are Making Commendable Efforts Towards Building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

A total of 1,267 patients are in critical condition, it said.

Out of the total infected cases, 117,598 are in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,841 in Islamabad, 11,578 in Balochistan, 2,023 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

As many as 237,434 people have recovered from the disease across the country, it said.

So far, 18,68,180 tests have been performed in the country, including 23,254 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)