Lahore [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): A prominent human rights group in Pakistan has called for a probe into the allegations of harassment against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) head retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

Tayyaba Gull, whose controversial video with the former NAB chairman had surfaced in 2019, alleged that NAB officials stripped her naked, made videos and filed cases, when she refused to comply with Iqbal's "demands".

"I was stripped naked and videos were made," Gull was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. Her throat felt swollen and she stuttered before adding: "I was taken to a room, cameras were installed, officials conducted frisking, stripped me naked, laughed at me and my videos were made."

In a statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it took "serious note of the allegations of sexual harassment" levelled against the official, who was also chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED).

"The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) takes serious note of the allegation of sexual harassment against Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal--chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) and former chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)--as well as other NAB officials," the HRCP said in a statement.

The group raised grave concern over these allegations levelled by a woman who had approached Justice (Retired) Iqbal in his capacity as COIED chairman--a position in which he was responsible for protecting Gul's testimony and securing her right to seek justice for a missing relative.

Not only has Justice (Retired) Iqbal allegedly abused his office in two capacities, but he has also failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee to answer these charges, the group said.

According to HRCP, the allegations against him and other public officials must be investigated with transparency and independence, and he should be removed from office if these allegations are proven.

Noor Alam Khan, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove or suspend Javed Iqbal as head of the commission on missing persons, following allegations he harassed innocent women.

On Thursday, Noor Khan assured the victim that he would ensure justice in the case, adding that he would call the NAB and police officials as the "misuse of authority" was evident. (ANI)

