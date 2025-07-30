Islamabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday criticised the statements made by the Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor and said it was committed to a meaningful dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said India attacked Pakistan "without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

"As a responsible country, Pakistan remains committed to peace, regional stability, and a meaningful dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

The FO said the statements by Indian leaders "reflect a dangerous tendency to distort facts".

It also said that India's "claims regarding 'Operation Mahadev' do not hold any significance" for Pakistan. Operation Mahadev led to the elimination of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"For us, the only normal in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," it said.

It added that the Indian narrative of a “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan is a "misleading and self-serving construct".

"We also wish to register our disapproval of the Indian leaders' misplaced assertions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty," the FO said, adding that India must immediately fulfil its treaty obligations. PTI

