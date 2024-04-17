Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Interior Ministry to revoke its letter regarding suspension of social media 'X' within one week, reported The News International.

People in Pakistan continue to face difficulty accessing social media platform X as the government has suspended its access since February, citing national security threats.

"What are you [interior ministry] achieving via shutting down trivial things [...] The world must laugh at us," SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said while hearing multiple petitions filed by Zarrar Khuhro, Jibran Nasir and others.

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) told the court that it blocked the social media platform after receiving directions from the Ministry of Interior and intelligence agencies, The News International reported.

The PTA further said that the directions for temporary suspension of mobile internet data services, social media websites and applications are only issued by the said ministry after careful consideration of all the relevant reports and circumstances.

Following the PTA's remark, the interior ministry told the Islamabad High Court that "tent uploaded on the internet" is a "threat" to the country's national security.

During the hearing today, the Chief Justice of the SHC highlighted that the "law does not empower the interior ministry to act on reports forwarded by intelligence agencies."

The petitioner's lawyer stated that using X and other social media platforms does not lead to "blasts", reported The News International.

"In hindsight (it seems that) no justification was given to suspend X," the SHC chief justice said, adding that the court will issue its orders if the interior ministry does not withdraw the directives issued on February 17.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till May 9, and directed the Interior Ministry to present its reasons behind the blocking of the social media platform on the mentioned date. (ANI)

