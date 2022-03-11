Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): At least 14 Pakistani policemen were killed and 24 others were injured during attacks on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past two months, local media reported.

On Thursday, addressing a press conference about the law and order situation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the attacks on police personnel in several districts were reported, Dawn newspaper reported.

Ali Saif said that two policemen were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat in attacks on polio teams. Besides, he said, two policemen lost their lives in Peshawar, three in Mardan, one in Hazara, four in Kohat and three in Bannu.

Eight policemen were injured in the provincial capital, one in Mardan, three in Hazara, two in Bannu and 10 in Dera Ismail Khan, he added.

Saif said that three facilitators of Koocha Risladar mosque attack were killed during an encounter in Khyber tribal district on Monday night, Dawn newspaper reported.

He also said that during the first two months, a total of 438 cases of murder took place in the province. (ANI)

