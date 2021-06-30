Lahore [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): At least two persons were injured in the Lahore cylinder blast at Garden Town's Barkat Market on Tuesday.

The blaze engulfed five shops and ten vehicles were reduced to ashes when several liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded one after another, reported Dawn.

The incident took place at four LPG refilling shops located in the rear of the market famous for food outlets. The blasts and flames created panic in the area as most traders and residents came out of their shops and houses amid apprehension of terrorism in the city.

No loss of life had been reported, police and rescue officials said.

An eyewitness said some people had been running 'illegal gas refilling stations' at the busiest market of the city after greasing the palms of the district government authorities.

He said that the shopkeepers were refilling LPG cylinders through connecting pipes with a pressure controller. More cylinders caught fire and exploded, he said, adding that five shops and vehicles, mostly cars, parked outside were damaged.

People complained that illegal decanting had been going on unabated at the cost of public safety, reported Dawn.

More than 10 special vehicles rushed to the site to take part in the operation, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said, adding that they controlled the blaze after hectic efforts of two hours or so, reported Dawn.

The district government has launched an inquiry into the incident to fix responsibility for running the illegal business of LPG cylinders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)