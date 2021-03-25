Quetta (Pakistan), Mar 25 (PTI) Seven people, including six of a family, were killed when a speeding bus crashed into a car in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday.
The accident took place in Kardagap area of Mastung district on Wednesday, officials said.
Kardagap Assistant Commissioner Atta Baloch said all are members in the car died, which included a man, his wife and four children. Another man's body has been recovered but he is yet to be identified.
Baloch said two others received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. The bus driver fled the scene, but his vehicle was taken into custody, he added.
