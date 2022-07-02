Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of the rally in Islamabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan visited the Parade Ground.

Earlier, the PTI had received permission from the Islamabad district magistrate's office to hold a rally in the federal capital on Saturday.

According to a notification, cited by The Express Tribune, PTI was given "permission to use the venue" of Parade ground by "related concerned".

The notification was also sent to the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the IGP and deputy IGP Islamabad, senior superintendents of police for traffic and operations and the assistant commissioner of the industrial area, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that his party will approach the Supreme Court on Friday (today) against the Lahore High Court's decision to conduct Punjab Chief Minister's election again, saying that free and fair elections cannot be held with Hamza Shehbaz in the chair.

