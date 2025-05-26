Islamabad, May 26 (PTI) The Pakistan government, in a major move to transform the country into a global leader in digital innovation, has allocated 2,000 megawatts of electricity to power Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in a statement on Sunday said this strategic allocation marked a pivotal moment in Pakistan's digital transformation journey, unlocking economic potential by turning excess energy into innovation, investment, and international revenue.

"Pakistan is uniquely positioned — geographically and economically — to become a global hub for data centres. As a digital bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Pakistan offers the most strategic location in the world for data flow and digital infrastructure," the statement read.

Since its inception, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has evoked tremendous interest from global Bitcoin miners and data infrastructure companies. Several international firms have already visited Pakistan for exploratory discussions, the statement said.

"Following this landmark announcement, more global players are expected to visit in the coming weeks," read the statement.

"Pakistan's under-utilised power generation capacity is now being repurposed into a high-value digital asset."

According to the statement, AI data centres and Bitcoin mining operations, known for their consistent and heavy energy usage, provide an ideal use case for this surplus.

"Redirecting idle energy, especially from plants operating below capacity, allows Pakistan to convert a long-standing financial liability into a sustainable, revenue-generating opportunity," it said.

Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib said the country could become a global crypto and AI powerhouse with proper regulation, transparency, and international collaboration.

As regulations evolve, he said, "Pakistan can accumulate Bitcoin directly into a national wallet, marking a monumental shift from selling power in Pakistani rupees to leveraging the digital assets for economic stability."

With more than 40 million crypto users, Pakistan holds immense potential as a regional leader in digital services. Establishing local AI data centres will not only address growing concerns around data sovereignty but also enhance cybersecurity and improve digital service delivery, the statement said.

The initiative spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council is part of a broader strategy to monetise surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, attract billions of dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI), and generate billions of dollars for the government.

