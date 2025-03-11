Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): A passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern province came under fire in Balochistan on Tuesday, which has left the driver with severe injuries, and over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage, local media reported.

The Jaffar Express, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under intense firing in Balochistan, Dawn News reported.

According to the news outlet, the provincial government has directed local authorities to take immediate emergency measures.

As per ARY News, the driver of the train sustained severe injuries.

Pakistan's Samaa TV said that according to Raiway officials, no contact has been established with the 450 passengers and staff aboard the 9-coach Jaffar Express,

The train departed Quetta at 9 AM.

In a statement the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack and said that "BLA has completely repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but airstrikes from helicopters and drones continue unabated."

It further said that if the aerial bombardment is not halted immediately, all 100 plus hostages will be executed if Pakistan attempted to launch a military rescue operation.

Following the incident, the Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said, "There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar."

The train, carrying around 500 passengers in nine coaches was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar. Efforts are underway to establish contact with the passengers and staff.

In response to the incident, an emergency has been imposed at the Sibi hospital, with ambulances and security forces rushing to the scene, as per the Dawn.

However, the Balochistan government spokesperson said officials were facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the rocky terrain.

"The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue," the statement further said.

"The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active."

An emergency has also been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta, according to Health Department Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig. "All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff have been summoned to the hospital," Baig said.

Last year, the Pakistan Railways had announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar from October 11, after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

The situation is developing, and further updates are awaited. (ANI)

