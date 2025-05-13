Karachi [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): At least 110 people have died in Karachi over the past 132 days due to collisions involving heavy vehicles, with the latest incident occurring on the Northern Bypass. According to police, three people were killed when a speeding dumper rammed into the car they were on board near the bypass, Geo News reported.

The deceased were identified as Sulaiman, his son Usama, and their cousin Faraz. The dumper driver fled from the spot after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. The family members of the victims told the media at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital that all three belonged to the same household. The three victims were heading to Gulshan-e-Maymar from the Northern Bypass when the accident took place. The family of the victims lives in the Band Murad Norani Hotel area of Manghopir.

The number of people who have lost their lives due to heavy vehicle collisions in Karachi is alarming: 42 deaths were caused by trailers, 26 by water tankers, 22 by dumpers, 10 by Mazdas, and 10 by buses. These incidents showcase continued risk posed by heavy vehicles across the city, despite restrictions imposed by the government, Geo News reported.

The rising number of accidents sparks serious questions regarding the effectiveness of traffic regulation in the metropolis. In response to the rising number of accidents, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi recently instructed the placement of cameras and trackers on all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers.

The Commissioner's directive came after goods transporters called off a strike that had impacted port operations. According to the new measures, each heavy transport vehicle must have three cameras: on the front, rear, and inside the vehicle to monitor the behaviour of the driver.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has restricted heavy vehicle movement during daytime hours and implemented a 30 kilomter per hour speed limit within city limits. The authorities have banned dumpers from roads between 10 pm to 6 am, Geo News reported.

Heavy transport vehicles also need to have safety guardrails and trackers with data accessible at the DIG Traffic office. Transporters have agreed to ensure vehicle fitness within three to six months, and submit a progress report every 10 days. (ANI)

