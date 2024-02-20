Balochistan [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Sadaf Ameer Baloch appealed to the Pakistani authorities for the safe recovery of her father, Ameer Baaksh Baloch, who went missing in 2014, the Balochistan Post reported.

She alleged that her father was abducted by Pakistani security forces from the Kulanch area of Gwadar district on August 4, 2014.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

Sadaf further said that she has not seen him or received any information about his whereabouts in the past decade.

She also said that she joined a sit-in protest in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, for her father's recovery, but returned home disappointed.

Also Read | Clashes in Birgunj: Local Administration Impose Curfew Following Clashes in Nepal.

Sadaf announced that she will organize a social media campaign on X (formely known as Twitter), along with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), on February 21, 2024, for her father's safe release. She has urged people on social media to join the campaign, which will run from 7 pm to midnight (local time), and to be her voice in this long-standing ordeal, the Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condoled the death of known Sindhi political and social activist Hidayat Lohar and stated that the discovery of mass graves has given a new painful story to describe the Baloch Genocide.

"Two people were killed and about 16 others disappeared, who are still missing. The discovery of mass graves on the same land on January 25, 2013, has given a new painful story to describe the Baloch Genocide, which the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has announced as a symbolic day of the Baloch Genocide," the statement read.

In recent days, there has been an increase in the ongoing operations in Balochistan. While on the one hand, the killing of Baloch people continues, on the other hand, the state persecution against other subjugated nations within Pakistan is not stopping.

The statement also demanded Pakistan stop the ongoing genocide in Balochistan.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch expressed solidarity with the sit-in protest against the killing of Lohar and appealed to the UN Working Group to investigate the matter.

Taking to social media platform X, Baloch said, "We stand in solidarity with the sit-in protest led by Sasui and Sorath against the extrajudicial killing of the prominent human rights activist, Hidayat Lohar. I appeal to the UN Working Group to promptly investigate Lohar's murder and ensure justice for Sasui and Sorath. I encourage people from all walks of life to join the sit-in and support Sasui and Sorath in their quest for justice."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday again failed to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case of missing Baloch students, as reported by Dawn.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)