Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a significant intensification in monsoon activity across the country starting Monday, warning of heavy rainfall, urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides over the next few days, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, "weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and are likely to strengthen further."

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

A fresh westerly wave is also expected to enter Pakistan on Tuesday, July 29, which is likely to reinforce the system and extend the duration and coverage of rainfall.

As per ARY News, the PMD has issued an impact-based advisory cautioning that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams. The advisory added that "urban flooding is expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot," particularly from the night of July 28 through July 31.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

Authorities have also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable hilly regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir. Tourists and commuters have been strongly advised to avoid travel to these locations during the forecast period.

"The public is advised to stay updated on the weather and avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas," the PMD stated, as cited by ARY News. It urged all relevant departments to remain alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate any disruptions or emergencies that may arise.

The current monsoon season, which began in late June, has already claimed over 270 lives across Pakistan due to rain-related incidents, ARY News reported, quoting official figures. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the PMD are jointly monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, mostly cloudy skies, strong daytime winds, and intermittent drizzle are expected in Karachi over the next three days. Nighttime or early morning drizzle is likely on Tuesday, with humidity levels reaching 80 per cent in the morning and 65 per cent in the evening. Daytime temperatures may range between 33°C and 35°C, The Express Tribune reported.

Other parts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, may experience gusty winds, rainfall, and isolated thunderstorms. Drizzle is also expected along the broader coastal belt.

Low-level flooding continues at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages in the north, though water flow at the Kotri barrage remains normal.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alerts for the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and their tributaries, warning of possible low- to medium-level flooding from July 29 to 31. Emergency response teams and control rooms remain on high alert. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)