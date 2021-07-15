Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area.

"They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

This comes a day after the Taliban's claim that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country. Local media on Wednesday reported that the Taliban have captured a main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province.

The crossing is one of Afghanistan's busiest entry points and the main link between its southwest region and Pakistani ports. Multiple reports suggest that the group had taken down the Afghan flag from the top of the border crossing gate between the Afghan town of Wesh and the Pakistani town of Chaman.

Taliban spokesperson also announced the capture of the crossing on Twitter.

"With this, the important road and customs between Boldak and Chaman came under the control of Mujahidin, the Islamic Emirate assures all traders and residents in the town that their security will be tightened," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah tweeted in Pashto.

The terrorist group further stated that they will resume travel and transit on the passage once they will reach an agreement with the Pakistan side.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Last week, the Afghan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) stated that the Taliban have captured seven key dry ports, Ariana News reported. Industry leaders have raised concerns about the collapse of the ports, stating the traders can not pay taxes to both the government and the Taliban. (ANI)

