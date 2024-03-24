Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): A local court issued a production order for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, directing the Adiala jail authorities to present them before the court before April 20, as reported by International News.

The district and sessions court issued the production order while hearing a petition related to the Parliament attack case, which sought Khan and Qureshi's presence in court proceedings.

Also Read | US: Trans-Identifying Male Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Female Inmate at Washington State Women's Prison.

According to The International News, Khan's counsel, Naeem Panjotha, presented his arguments before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, who presided over the hearing.

Panjotha informed the court that the superintendent of Adiala jail does not obey the order of any court. He pleaded to the court to ensure that the jail officials adhere to the orders and produce Khan before it.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Gunmen Who Raided Crocus City Hall Tried To Escape to Ukraine, Kyiv Denies Involvement (Watch Video).

He added that jail authorities made excuses and the PTI founder was not even being presented for a hearing via video link, as per The International News.

In response, the judicial magistrate acknowledged Khan's confinement in Adiala jail and the challenges posed by the situation. While noting the availability of video link attendance, the magistrate underscored the preference for physical attendance in the e-court.

The former premier's counsel requested the court order the authorities to present Khan in the courtroom.

"The high court ruled that a meeting with a political leader can be done on video link."

Panjotha added that the internet works in Adiala jail, but only in the case of PTI founder, it stops working.

"Adiala jail superintendent is afraid to bring PTI founder on video link," the counsel said.

Earlier, Panjotha had filed a petition seeking Khan's production for a hearing related to his acquittal in two vandalism cases during a long march, which was rejected by Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi due to security concerns.

The magistrate raised apprehensions about potential security risks during Khan's transportation to court. Panjotha argued that Khan had previously attended court proceedings voluntarily and stressed the government's responsibility to ensure security.

However, the plea was dismissed by the judicial magistrate, emphasizing the necessity of attendance on bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)